Rihanna Covers ‘Vogue Italia’ With Self-Styled Shoot

Global music star Rihanna continues to lead in the fashion industry with her new Vogue Italia cover and photoshoot. The singer revealed images from the high-fashion affair and revealed she styled her own looks and took her own photos.

On the cover, the “Umbrella” singer wore a sheer black Valentino gown with a strappy black heel that laces up to the thigh area. She also wore her brand Fenty Beauty and Savage Fenty. Her hair, a short choppy style with hints of lime green.

“the do it yourself issue,” the business mogul wrote on Instagram, sharing the cover.

The image was also shared from the official Vogue Italia social platform, with added information from the fashion and culture magazine.

“Rihanna By Rihanna! When for our Do It Yourself issue Rihanna Did It Herself photographing and styling her own cover,” the brand shared.

“On set Rihanna played simultaneously the artist and the muse, the observer and the observed, the director and the character, experimenting on the fine line that exists between the two sides of an artist.”

Due in stores on June 4, the shoot features multiple shots of the Bajan Bad Gal in a variety of looks. The magazine’s editor-in-chief, Emanuele Farneti, added more details in an additional upload, sharing an alternate cover.

“In recent years, we have tried to use our cover in many different ways: with photography or illustrations, or with no images at all. But we’ve never invited the featured person to do everything by themselves: to pose, take the photographs and choose the clothes to wear,” Farneti wrote.

He continued, “If there was a right occasion for this new experiment, it could only have been the DIY issue. Neither could there have been a better protagonist than Rihanna—who has appeared on so many covers, but never like this time in the version in which she, and only she, has chosen to portray herself, without filters or any mediation.”

As fans anxiously await the coveted R9 album, Rihanna continues to shine in other areas, and the additional uploads from her Vogue Italia shoot continue that trend. View photos from the spread, shared on Instagram by the 33-year-old icon below.