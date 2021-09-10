Saweetie Becomes An Official M.A.C. Girl As New Global Brand Ambassador

On “Risky” featuring Drakeo The Ruler, Saweetie declared, “lipgloss on, it’s a pretty bi**h summer” and now fans know which lipgloss kept her pout polished all season long. Yesterday (Sept. 9), the West Coast rapper and M.A.C. Cosmetics announced Saweetie as the brand’s newest ambassador with a collection to follow.

For the “Tap In” artist, teaming up with M.A.C. is the ultimate campaign. Earlier this year, Saweetie worked with McDonald’s on a custom meal with “Saweetie and Sour” sauce as well as nail polish brand Sinful Colors on her own collection. Her partnership with M.A.C. is long-term and on a global scale.

“The MAC collaboration is a dream come true,” said the 28-year-old rapper in a statement exclusively to VIBE. “Through the collection, I want every girl, with every complexion, & every background & every unique feature to be able to tap into her pretty girl aura because beauty comes in so many different ways but it always begins from the inside.”

She added in a press statement, “When I was young, I remember admiring the way my mom would organize her M.A.C products in the silver M.A.C travel bag. I would always sneak and play with her lipsticks and products. I loved the creativity of makeup even back then. Now I can’t believe I have my own collection. This is definitely a full-circle moment.”

“Saweetie is one of those people that truly does it all—musician, CEO, actress, TV show host, gamer, viral sensation, the list goes on—she is an extreme talent and is relatable…she is all of our ‘best friends,” said Drew Elliott, SVP and Global Creative Director at M.A.C. Cosmetics in a press statement.

“Saweetie’s message of self-confidence and female empowerment is the perfect match for a brand like M.A.C. that has always embraced unapologetic self-expression with open arms! Saweetie IS a M.A.C girl, because she is a boss, a winner, an artist, and she knows exactly what she wants…and goes for it. I’m obsessed.”

Now, as an official M.A.C. girl, Saweetie will work with company makeup artists to share her signature looks and beauty secrets, serve as the face of M·A·C’s upcoming collections and key campaigns and create digital content highlighting products and her icy lifestyle.

Saweetie performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions

The “My Type” rapper has also prepared to launch Icy Baby Foundation, a nonprofit she created with her grandmother Roxane Harper. Icy Baby Foundation will serve as a resource of financial literacy for the Black and Brown communities. According to the official website, the organization has patterned with Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) to “amplify mutual goals of increasing access to entrepreneurship education in low-income communities of color.

Saweetie’s Icy Baby Foundation will work in communities in Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and the Philippines. Areas of focus include entrepreneurship, scholarship and college preparation, coding, financial literacy, health initiatives, and disaster relief in underserved communities of color.

As one of hip-hop’s leading fashionistas, Saweetie is currently making rounds at New York Fashion Week. The rapper has enjoyed shows from Tom Ford, Kim Shui Christian Cowan, and more. She also will attend the legendary Met Gala this year,

“Fashion week is a playground and the Met Gala is a magical prom for the ultimate fashionistas,” Saweetie shared with VIBE. “My team and I are filled with so much excitement because we’ve all worked so hard to get here! It’s such an honor to be invited to the event that has so much history tied to innovative, glamorous, and risk-taking icons. Now, it’s time for me to give it all I’ve got. I’m nervous, but much obliged to finally have an invitation to The Met Gala.”

Traditionally held the first Monday in May, the fashion-forward event returns Monday (Sept. 13) after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 showdown. The theme of this year’s Met Gala is “American Independence” and the party will be hosted by Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old inaugural poet, Timothée Chalamet, the 25-year-old star of Dune, Naomi Osaka, the 23-year-old tennis champion, and Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old Grammy award-winning artist.