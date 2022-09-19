Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf Line

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have teamed up to launch a new line of luxury scarves. Described as one of the rapper’s most personal business ventures to date, The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop is dedicated to their daughter, Cori Broadus.

At the age of six, Cori was as diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss. To manage the effect of her condition, Broadus would wear scarves, and in solidarity, the whole Broadus family sported scarves alongside her, making it the family’s signature look. Now, the Broaduses have decided to add a more personal touch to their statement accessory of choice.

Broadus Collection/Annie International, Inc.

The Broadus Collection was introduced on Wednesday (Sept. 14) at Santa Monica’s Chateau Beauty Bar which is owned and operated by the family. GRAMMY Award-winning artist Eric Bellinger, actress Brandee Evans from the critically acclaimed series P-Valley, and actress Jonica Booth attended the collection’s celebratory event.

Produced by beauty company Annie International, Inc., The Broadus Collection includes 6 scarf patterns in two different sizes and is currently only available for purchase online for $11.99 and $12.99 at BroadusCollection.com.

Check out images of The Broadus Collection By Shante & Snoop products as well as from the brand launch below.

