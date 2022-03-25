Tems And More Star In Reebok’s New “Life is Classic” Campaign

Nigerian singer Tems geared up for Reebok’s new “Life Is Classic” campaign. The brand aims to share a product story that celebrates the versatile and timeless Classic Leather sneaker, as Reebok gears up to release new colorways in the upcoming seasons.

“Classic Leather is one of Reebok’s most timeless sneakers that has cemented itself over the years as a true icon within the industry,” expressed Fionna McQueen, Senior Director of Classics Product at Reebok in a press statement. “For Spring / Summer ‘22, we’re excited to reintroduce the Classic Leather and expand upon its legacy. The range of creatives we’ve partnered with to tell our ‘Life is Classic’ story helps celebrate the silhouette’s special heritage while redefining what it means to be a Classic today.”

“Life Is Classic” builds on Reebok’s new brand platform and campaign, “Life is Not a Spectator Sport, which was revealed last month. In the original 30-second spot, Tems was featured as well as Allen Iverson, who starred in a hero film narrated by R&B singer Brent Faiyaz. The latest edition features the “Crazy Tings” singer sporting the Classic Leather “White/Gum.”

Additionally, chef and singer-songwriter of Queens Lazarus Lynch showcases the same style for the campaign. American, French, and Algerian singer-songwriter and producer Lolo Zouaï and London-bred Rapper and songwriter Ghetts both display the Classic Leather in “White Grey.” Additionally, Nepalese model, singer, and storyteller Tsunaina takes on the Classic Leather “Make It Yours.” She also styles the Classic Leather “SP” while Californian floral artist Maurice Harris wears the Classic Leather “Modernize” in forthcoming images.

Select sneakers from the collection are now available with additional drops throughout the season. Alongside each release, Reebok will further explore these creatives’ stories.

View additional campaign imagery below.

