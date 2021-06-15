Teyana Taylor Models New Earring Collection ‘Say It With Studs’

Teyana Taylor’s latest campaign adds big attitude to subtle bling. The multi-hyphenate talent has partnered with the jewelry brand Studs to bring life to a new collection ‘Say It With Studs.’ Taylor styled her own looks by using her favorite words spelled out with dainty earrings to share her mood. Launched on June 14, the entire collection features 20 words as earrings available for purchase as a pair or to mix-and-match. It also includes three gold earring chains of varying lengths which can be used to connect your studs or be worn as an earring “jacket.”

The 30-year-old chose to match different words and to create her own phrases in the colorful campaign shoot.

“I’m thrilled to model in Studs’ new Say It With Studs campaign,” Taylor said in a provided statement.

“The brand and collection stand for bold self-expression, and with these new word earrings, I can let my ear do the talking for me. I chose “Big Drip”, “NYC Vibe Baby” “Fu*k Y’all” and “Big Mood” as my escapes because that’s my vibe. I love that you can mix and match these studs to create phrases that fit whatever mood you’re in.”

Other words and phrases included ‘Say It With Studs’ collection are wtf, dope, LA, bad, and vote. The earrings are sold for $22 for the individual and $44 for the pair.

The singer was recently named Maxim‘s ‘sexiest woman alive.’ She covered the magazine’s 2021 Hot 100 issue taking the sultry title. In the 21 years since the international men’s interest magazine named the ‘sexiest woman alive,’ Taylor is the first Black woman to take the top spot.

From 2000 through 2015, the official ranked list was released with Beyoncé Knowles coming closest ranking number two in 2004. Zoe Saldana and Rihanna have come in at number three in 2010, and 2013 respectively.

“I’ve followed Maxim for a long time and I’ve always felt like I should be on the cover,” Taylor shared with the magazine.

She continued her celebration on Instagram.

“Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW….Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence,” the “Gonna Love Me” singer wrote.