Toni Braxton Launches Vegan Skincare Line, Nude Sugar, For Ulta Beauty

R&B legend, Toni Braxton, is entering into a new business venture and it has to do with why she has been aging like fine wine. On Monday (Sept. 20), the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she has launched a vegan skincare line, specifically for the body, called Nude Sugar.

Sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the body care includes nine introductory products—two body creams sold at $45 each, “The Creém,” which features Nude Sugar’s signature scent of Peruvian lime, orange blossom, creamy vanilla, tonka milk, honeyed musk, and golden amber and the “Luminous Splendor.” Both creams are also sold in travel size for $18 each.

The line also has a body serum ($35), a sugar bath/shower gel ($18), hair mist ($18), body mist ($28), and body lotion ($24).

Braxton told WWD that the line was in the works for two years. “I’ve been trying to find something, particularly for my skin, women of color. It hasn’t been easy just finding that right potion or the right lotion or the right cream for your skin to make it luminous and supple. That can make it plump, makes it feel good.”

The 53-year-old continued, “My skin as an African American tends to be a little drier. Since I’m getting up there, just going outside in the sun, and all the years of the things that I’ve done to my body being in the entertainment business, for me, it was having hyperpigmentation or sometimes you get light spots. I wanted to do something that represented me. I wanted something that I knew really worked.”

With the pandemic still underway, Braxton offers consumers the “luxury of going to spas” from the comfort of their homes. Nude Sugar is available for purchase online and in stores.