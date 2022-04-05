Virgil Abloh Book In The Works By Pulitzer Prize Winner Robin Givhan

Virgil Abloh’s impact on fashion is set to be explored in a new book and acclaimed writer and Washington Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan has taken on the mission. According to Business of Fashion, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, who is described as the “only one to centre fashion and its role as a tool for communication in her commentary,” will write Make it Ours under Crown, a publishing subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

Using Abloh’s career and legacy as a framing device, the book is said to cover “how Black American culture, driven by hip-hop, street style, and sports, collided with the grand old bastions of high luxury to democratise fashion, create a new global vernacular for state and transform the way each of us constructs our identity through what we wear.”

Robin Givhan attends the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

When Givhan won the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 2006, it was the first time the award was given to a fashion writer. She has also worked for The Daily Beast, Vogue, The San Francisco Chronicle, and Newsweek during her career.

Givhan’s book about The Battle of Versailles Fashion Show, entitled The Battle of Versailles: The Night American Fashion Stumbled into the Spotlight and Made History, was published by Flatiron Books in 2015. She has also provided commentary for a number of written works including captions for photographer Lucian Perkins’s book Runway Madness and a commemorative book entitled Michelle: Her First Year as First Lady.

Since his death in November 2021, Virgil Abloh has been memorialized in various mediums by industry peers, friends, and fans. Notably, the ‘Virgil Abloh: “Figures Of Speech”‘ Exhibition was announced as an upcoming feature at the Brooklyn Museum.