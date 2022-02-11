Wear Brims And Black Menswear Collab On Luxury Hat Collection

Wear Brims has joined forces with the organization Black Menswear to release a new collaboration. The brand, stylized WEAR BRIMS, is a Black-owned luxury hat company—the first one sold in Nordstrom. The brand is also sold on its own website as well as Neiman Marcus.

The company founded by Archie Clay III and Tajh Crutch in 2016 stands on three basic principles: family, faith, and confidence. Likewise, Black Menswear is an organization that aims to improve the perception of the Black Man and encourages positivity within the Black community. One of the organization’s activities includes flashmob-style takeovers of public places during which all men and boys participating are dressed in suits and ties (you’ve likely seen a clip of one of these marches circulated on Twitter).

“This collaboration between Black Menswear x Wear Brims is more than a hat. It’s a continuation of the conversation that started centuries ago. It’s a statement, echoed in the same tone as I Am A Man, I Have A Dream, or By Any Means Necessary,” Crutch and Clay expressed in a joint statement. “It’s a realization that it’s never been about belonging, but that we’ve always been good in our own right,”

The hat released through the collaboration is a limited luxury cream flat brim fedora. Photos for the campaign were inspired by the film One Night In Miami released in 2020 and directed by Regina King. The movie is based on the night of Feb. 25, 1964, and depicts Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X as they discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement.

Deryck Wilson

Wear Brims and Black Menswear also released a short documentary to highlight the legacy and fashion that hats have played in helping black men shape their identity. The hat, named “A Moment In Time,” can be purchased on the official Wear Brims website beginning Friday (Feb 11.) until merchandise sells out.