Kendrick Lamar Earns 4th No. 1 Debut With ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar’s latest offering Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers continues his streak of top-ranked albums. For the Billboard 200 chart dated May 28, the Compton rapper sits at No. 1. This marks Kendrick Lamar’s fourth consecutive album to debut at the top slot, preceded by To Pimp A Butterfly in 2015, Untitled, Unmastered in 2016, and DAMN in 2017.

Billboard reports that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers earned 295,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 19, making it the most significant week for any project this year. This eclipses the same achievement that was set last week by Bad Bunny when his album Un Verano Sun Ti earned 274,000 and the week before by Fututue when I Never Liked You put up 222,000.

Of Kendrick Lamar’s 295,500 album units earned, streaming equivalent album (SEA) units comprise 258,500 which breaks down to 343.02 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 18 tracks. Album sales include 35,500 and track equivalent album (TEA) units comprise 1,500 of the final numbers. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers claims the biggest week, by equivalent album units, for any album since Adele’s 30 was issued in November 2021, and the largest streaming week for an R&B/hip-hop album, so far in 2022.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper’s 35,500 in sales are solely digital copies as the physical album will not be issued until May 27.

As Kendrick Lamar’s final release on his label Top Dawg Entertainment, the rapper is closing the chapter and entering a new era supported by his own creative company pgLang. With Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar has also announced an international tour The Big Steppers Tour and has reportedly begun filming a documentary in Ghana.