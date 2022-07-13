2 Chainz Confirms New Album With Lil Wayne

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s collaborative chemistry dates back to their 2010 hit “Duffle Bag Boy,” which helped put the artist formerly known as Tity Boi on the map and accounted for one of Weezy’s most memorable guest appearances of that era.

Now, the artists—who also worked together extensively on 2 Chainz’s 2016 album, ColleGrove—are joining forces again and in the process of recording a new project, which 2 Chainz confirmed on Monday (July 11) on social media.

“Had a good weekend [with] 2 shows in Vegas and one in Mexico in 2 days, now I’m about to crash I’m just walking out the studio, been in with @LilTunechi all night, let’s just say I’m excited about our project,” Chainz tweeted along with pics of himself with his wife.

Debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 53,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week, ColleGrove was critically acclaimed and hailed by many fans as one of the more enjoyable listens of the year. Devoid of any guest appearances, the album included production by Southside, Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, TM88, Metro Boomin, Frank Dukes, London on da Track, and others. The pair last collaborated on the track “Money Maker” from 2 Chainz’s 2020 release So Help Me God!, which you can revisit below.