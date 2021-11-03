Maxwell And Ashanti To Be Honored At 2021 Soul Train Awards

The biggest celebration of love, peace, and soul—known as the 2021 Soul Train Awards—is taking place later this month and BET has announced this year’s nominees and honorees.

Maxwell will receive the Legend award at this year’s show with previous honorees being Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Erykah Badu, Teddy Riley, etc. The Urban Hang Suite crooner expressed in a statement, “It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career. I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

Ashanti will be this year’s Lady of Soul recipient. The Concrete Rose singer stated, “I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree. This is a full circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

With eight nominations for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award [twice], Best Collaboration [twice], and Video of the Year, H.E.R. leads the pack—followed by Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown with six nominations each and Wizkid and TEMS with five nominations each.

Tisha Campell and Tichina Arnold will return as hosts and the 2021 Soul Train Awards will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Blxst

Capella Grey

Morray

Tems

Tone Stith

Yung Bleu

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Charlie Wilson

The Isley Brothers

Jam & Lewis

T-Pain

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Alicia Keys

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Sza

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Tank

Usher

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Brian Courtney Wilson

James Fortune

Kelly Price

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

SONG OF THE YEAR

Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga – “Chosen”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

WizKid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blxst – No Love Lost

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done … Take Time

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

WizKid – Made In Lagos

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Can’t Let It Show” – Written By Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)

“Come Through” – Written By Carl McCormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams II, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown)

“Damage” – Written By Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl McCormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Tiara Thomas, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis (H.E.R.)

“Essence” – Written By Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (WizKid feat. Tems)

“Leave The Door Open” – Written By Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile II, Christopher Brody Brown (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Written By Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”

Lizzo feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Usher – “Bad Habits”

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat feat. Sza – “Kiss Me More”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

WizKid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

WizKid feat. Tems – “Essence”