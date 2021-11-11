Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, And More To Perform At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are gearing up to be a truly unforgettable celebration of R&B and soul.

Legend Award recipient, Maxwell, Lady of Soul honoree, Ashanti, along with Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye, and Silk Sonic are all set to take the stage at the Apollo Theater where the award show is being filmed.

As the top nominee this year (eight times to be exact) H.E.R., actor-singer Mack Wilds, and the casts of BET’s Games People Play and Sacrifice were among those announced to present.

2021 nominees include Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Wizkid, Chris Brown, Alicia Keys, and many others.

For the highly-anticipated Soul Cypher—a tradition started by Erykah Badu—this year’s participants include D-Nice, Musiq Soulchild, Darkchild signee Jac Ross, gospel sensation Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner, and rising powerhouse Tone Stith—who is also nominated for Best New Artist.

Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” will serve as the theme and instrumental for the cypher, as a way to honor the 20th anniversary of the late icon’s timeless self-titled album.

As previously reported, hilarious best friend duo, Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell will return as co-hosts of the esteemed event.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards premieres on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Watch the 2019 Soul Cypher featuring Keyshia Cole, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton, Carl Thomas, Robert Glasper, and Erykah Badu below.