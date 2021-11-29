Skip to main content
2021 Soul Train Awards’ Soul Cypher Flipped Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat”

Here's how Tone Stith, Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, and Koryn Hawthorne freestyled over the classic instrumental.

Paying homage to Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat” in honor of its 20th anniversary, a group of R&B legends and relative newcomers took the stage to celebrate the hit record with a Soul Cypher. Musiq Soulchild, Tone Stith, Koryn Hawthorne, Jac Ross, and Elle Varner all lent their voices to the cypher while DJ D-Nice manned the turntables.

With his signature falsetto, Tone swooned the crowd while coyly delivering lyrics about pleasuring his lady. Koryn Hawthorne’s freestyle was similar to her Grammy-nominated song, “Won’t He Do It,” as she rocked a fiery red blunt cut and all-black ensemble. Darkchild Records signee Jac Ross steered fans toward a soulful climax with a cool demeanor that vaguely resembled that of fellow cypher participant, Musiq Soulchild. “GPS on your body/just let me guide you/I rock the boat just like a typhoon,” he sang.

Elle Varner, who has been out of the spotlight for some time, surprised fans with her appearance. The Brooklyn-raised songstress revealed on Twitter she wrote her freestyle on a plane with three hours to spare. As she sang, “riding me baby/work the middle/driving me crazy/just a little,” all fans could wonder is when Varner might bless them with some new tunes.

Musiq rounded out the cypher by reciting a line from the song of summer: “We don’t need no other body,” from Wizkid and Tems’ hit, “Essence.” Later, all the participants harmonized a capella, serving as proof that all mics were indeed on.

Watch the full Soul Cypher from the 2021 Soul Train Awards above.

