BET Awards Adds Lil Wayne To Performance Lineup, Announces Pre-Show Acts Saucy Santana, Victoria Monét, And More

For culture’s biggest night, Lil Wayne is returning to the stage. Weezy joins the stacked list of previously announced BET Awards performers that include Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Muni Long, Doechii, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Ella Mai and Givēon.

Taking the televised pre-show stage, hosted by Terrance J, will be Victoria Monét, Saucy Santana, Capella Grey, Juvenile, Fast Life Yungstaz, and Pheelz. Affion Crockett, fresh off hosting Martin: The Reunion, will helm the BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show.

It’s also been confirmed that MC Lyte is set to return as the announcer of the evening as no BET Award show is complete without her. This year’s presenters are just as sought after as the talent taking the stage and presenting the 2022 BET Awards will be Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Daniel Kaluuya, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Tisha Campbell, Will Packer, and more.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards will air live on Sunday (June 26) on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT and will simulcast on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.