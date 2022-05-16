2022 Billboard Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas.

“Ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” announced the Hip-Hop mogul on Instagram ahead of hosting and executive producing the 2022 Billboard Music Awards tonight (May 15) on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, so prepare for a night to remember!

Twenty-five years after claiming his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for the multi-platinum album, No Way Out, the “Bad Boy for Life” will join the industry’s most-chart-topping stars at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate music’s biggest night.

Host Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC

Canadian crooner The Weeknd, triumphantly bounces back from his 2022 Grammys boycott leading the race with 17 nominations while multi-hyphenate talent Doja Cat secured the trophy for Top R&B Female Artist early in the evening with a total of 14 nods.

Fans can expect Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Latto, Maxwell, and more to take the stage; in addition to a Diddy-approved performance from Travis Scott. The “SICKO MODE” rapper remained relatively low-key following the Astroworld tragedy, which took the lives of 10 festival attendees in November 2021, until Diddy demanded the 31-year-old perform at tonight’s show and argued that “canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

Fresh off the thigh-high heels of her Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit, Mary J. Blige will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 BBMAs. With her longtime friend and collaborator at the helm of the production the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” is sure to receive more than just her flowers as Diddy teased surprises and expressed in a statement that tonight’s event “will be unlike any awards show.”

Check out the complete winners’ list below and stay tuned as we will be updating throughout the night.