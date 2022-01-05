The 2022 GRAMMY Awards Have Been Postponed Due To Omicron Concerns

In light of the recent surge of positive COVID cases due to the Omicron variant, both the Recording Academy and CBS have decided to postpone the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards.

In a joint statement, they explained, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

The main reason for the postponement is because of the new COVID variant. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the statement read. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The award show was initially set to air live on Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS and on Paramount+, and was also going to be available for streaming.

Jon Batiste is this year’s most-nominated artist, with 11 nominations across seven categories. H.E.R., Doja Cat, and Justin Bieber are all tied for second-most nominated, with eight nominations each.