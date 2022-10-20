Beyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award Nominations

Details surrounding the 2022 Soul Train Awards have been announced by BET.

Hosted by actor-comedian Deon Cole, the esteemed celebration of R&B and soul music will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true,” said the Grown-ish star, 50, in a statement. “I grew up watching ‘Soul Train’ and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step. It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: soul, R&B and Hip-Hop.”

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, added, “Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage—and don’t say we didn’t warn you. Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence.”

As far as the nominees are concerned, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead with seven nods each. The RENAISSANCE singer is up for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration’ while the Good Morning Gorgeous legend is being considered for ‘Certified Soul Award,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Best Collaboration.’

Ari Lennox follows right behind with six nods with Lizzo and Chris Brown trailing with five nominations a piece. Bruno Boy, Muni Long, and Steve Lacy all have four nods each.

See the full list of nominees below.

BEST NEW ARTIST

CKay

Coco Jones

DIXSON

Doechii

Fireboy DML

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems



CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain



BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Cece Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

MAJOR.

Marvin Sapp

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard



BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

SZA

Tems



BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Away Message (EP), ARI LENNOX

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money, Tank

RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo



SONG OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox



THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“CHURCH GIRL,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“I Hate U,” SZA

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox



BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Persuasive,” Doechii

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin’ Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“WE (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“Woman,” Doja Cat



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Last, Last,” Burna Boy

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin’ Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic



BEST COLLABORATION

“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled

“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder and Nas

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

“MOVE,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems

“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine