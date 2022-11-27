2022 Soul Train Awards: Full Winners List

The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards finally hit the small screen Saturday (Nov. 26) night, and while the show was full of stunning performances from Ari Lennox, Tank, Xscape and more, only two awards were handed out during the televised portion of the ceremony.
Viewers know that R&B songstress Muni Long took home The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for her smash slow jam “Hrs & Hrs,” while Best Collaboration went to “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” by Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé.
Bey went on to rack up on the biggest awards of the night, winning Album of the Year for the fourth time with Renaissance and Song of the Year for the third time with “Break My Soul.”
Other major winners include Chris Brown for Best R&B/soul Male Artist, Tems for Best New Artist and Silk Sonic for Video of the Year for the second year in a row. Ari Lennox, Burna Boy and Steve Lacy, unfortunately, were shut out.
R&B vets Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul Award while Morris Day and The Time were honored with the Legends Award.
Check out the full list of winners (via Billboard) below.
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money, Tank
WINNER: Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Song of the Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Video of the Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
WINNER: “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Best New Artist
CKay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy DML
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
WINNER: Tems
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
LizzoMary J. Blige
SZA
Tems
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
WINNER: Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
PJ Morton
Best Collaboration
“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean
WINNER: “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems
“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine
Certified Soul Award
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
WINNER: Mary J. Blige
Maxwell
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Church Girl,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“I Hate U,” SZA
“Last, Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Best Dance Performance
WINNER: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Persuasive,” Doechii
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best Gospel/Inspirational AwardCeCe Winans
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Major.
Marvin Sapp
WINNER: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Tamela Mann
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Legend Award: Morris Day & The Time
Lady of Soul Award: Xscape