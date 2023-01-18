Jill Scott, Erykah Badu And More To Headline 2023 Jazz In The Gardens Music Fest

It’s official: the 2023 Jazz In The Gardens Music Fest returns to Miami’s Hardrock Stadium this spring.

Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, and Charlie Wilson are leading the charge as the 16th annual celebration of Black music “hits a sweeter level.” The new and old school will merge with an array of R&B, reggae, gospel, and Neo-soul artists on March 11 and 12.

Joining the illustrious headliners are Ari Lennox, El DeBarge, Jodeci, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, and Pastor Mike Jr.

“Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has evolved on many levels. Now, in our 16th year, the festival continues to showcase some amazing talent and different genres of music for all those who attend to enjoy. People come from all over for this unique experience. Jazz is the means by which we celebrate grandly music, food, and culture, together,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris in a statement.

To kickoff the weekend, the Jazz in the Gardens will also host an opening night party and a Women’s Impact Luncheon. General Admission tickets for both days start at $135 and the most elite VIP package is currently priced at $1,525.

Separately, the “Golden” singer is hitting the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Words & Sounds Vol. 1. Meanwhile, Dreamville’s First Lady is also going on tour—which may be her last—to support her newest release, age/sex/location, which made VIBE’s Best R&B Albums of 2022 list.