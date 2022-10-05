21 Savage Reveals He Was Bullied As A Teen For Being From The UK

It seems as though 21 Savage‘s British citizenship has affected his life since he was a teenager.

Aside from running into trouble with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019 — he has now revealed that he was actually bullied throughout high school for his UK roots.

Savage (born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) endorsed Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams in September while visiting her campaign event. It was then that he recalled to Abrams that he was kicked out of school as a result of being taunted for his immigrant status.

“Like, I went through a lot,” he disclosed. “I wasn’t born here. I just feel like, people in schools they don’t get paid enough to do the work they really need to. So I think that’s where it started.”

Abrams expounded on 21’s sentiments with: “I think what’s so important and your willingness to share it is that many of the challenges we see start in school. When young people are treated like tiny criminals… When they are bullied… It not only changes your experience, it changes your outlook.”

21 was arrested by ICE agents in February 2019 for allegedly ditching a bottle of codeine during a traffic stop. Authorities also claimed that the “A Lot” rapper had a handgun inside his vehicle. ICE claimed the artist overstayed his visa after entering the country with his family in 2006. The agency also alleged that he was arrested in connection to an aggravated felony charge, but they later dropped that charge from his case.

Following his arrest, he spoke out on ABC News in his first TV interview following his detainment. During the conversation, he claimed that he was “targeted” by the immigration agency, claiming that he was driving one minute and then arrested the next.

“I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights,” he told Linsey Davis. “And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone.”

According to reports, 21 is still battling the deportation case three years later. However, his team remains confident that he was “doing nothing wrong” and will be kept in the United States.

More recently, 21 Savage was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud NYC ahead of headliner Future, but didn’t make it on stage. With rumors spreading online that tardiness kept him from entertaining his fans, 21 took to his twitter saying: “Rolling Loud will never get a show out of me ever again,” without any further context.