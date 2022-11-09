21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death

After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date.

In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper said. “We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give muthaf**kas a smile or a lift-up, give the world a lift-up, something to look forward to type sh*t.'”

Both rappers initially contemplated pushing the project back again, but felt that decision would extend people’s time of sadness. “At first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, sh*t. What’s that gonna do? Just keep muthaf**kas in this mind-state for a little longer?’ Versus trying to move forward type sh*t.”

Amid a string of violent rap deaths, 21 had glowing words about the slain Migos member. “It’s the worst one. I don’t know if it’s ’cause I know him more than I know them, but this is one of them ones where it’s like, ‘Damn! Him?!’ Ni**as say that every time … but he really one of them ones like, ‘Damn! What the f**k?!’”

Takeoff was shot and killed in the early morning of Nov. 1 in Houston. Quality Control confirmed that it was a stray bullet that took their signee’s life. Funeral proceedings are set to take place on Nov. 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which did cause Drake to delay his performance at the Apollo Theater originally set for the same day.