Tupac Shakur’s Hard Drive Of Unreleased Music And Photos Up For Auction

Tupac Shakur fans could possibly be expecting, as an unreleased hard drive containing Pac’s music, photos, videos and legal documents is up for auction and could possibly net upwards of $1 million. The 83GB hard drive was unveiled by Frank Alexander, the rap icon’s old bodyguard and friend, who has since passed away and is being auctioned at Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

“Some of the highlights on the hard drive include a 35 second clip from a never released song — which is incredibly rare in Tupac’s recording history,” reads the description of the hard drive. “The photos and videos bring you right into Tupac’s life in the mid to late ’90s and are some of the most intimate media that exists of him.”

Bids for the auction start at $10,000, but are to yield anywhere between $600,000 and $1.2 million.

The unearthed hard drive is the latest in a long list of possessions previously owned by 2Pac that have been auctioned over the 25 years since his tragic death. Just last year, a collection of “sweet, poetic” letters written by Pac when he was 16-years-old sold for $75,600 at Sotheby’s auction house in London.

Check out a snipped of the unreleased 2Pac song below.

A museum dedicated to the life and career of this entertainment juggernaut titled, ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’ will be located at The Canvas at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, opening on January 21st 2022.