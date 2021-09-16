50 Cent Admits To Lying About His Lyrics In New Lie Detector Interview

50 Cent is regarded as one of the realest rappers in the game. However, in a new Vanity Fair interview with a bit of a twist, the Queens rep confessed that some of his lyrics have not always been truthful.

Hooked up to a lie detector machine, Fif copped to fabricating some of the stories found in his music, including on his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. After interrogating him about the validity of his song, “21 Questions,” the interviewer pressed him about the inspiration behind his song, “High All The Time.” 50 confirmed that he doesn’t tote blunts, but says that he was “high all the time” from second-hand smoke from his G-Unit brethren. “Well, I was high all the time, but everybody else was smoking around me,” he playfully shared.

Among other songs he was asked about was his massive chart-topping single “In Da Club” to which Fif admitted to filling champagne bottles with ginger ale in order to avoid inebriation. “When it first opens, yeah,” he responded when asked if his bottles stay filled with bub.

When asked if there are any other songs he’s lied on, he copped to the fact that he’s told some mistruths in the past, lyrically, explaining, “Yeah, it’s points that you say things, be creative, and create.”

While Fif has been relatively quiet on the music front, he is currently scoring wins as a producer of top television shows like Power Book III: Raising Kanan. His new series, BMF, premieres on Sept. 26 on STARZ.

Watch 50 Cent’s interview below: