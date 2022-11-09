50 Cent Advises Rappers To Take Their Time Making Music

50 Cent celebrated a milestone on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as his 2003 classic Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ re-entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart. With this achievement in mind, the former G-Unit leader took the time to share some advice with today’s rappers.

“Take your time and make a classic, they last a long time,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram with clapping emojis. Fif is certainly justified in giving this advice, as Get Rich‘s latest chart placement brings the album to 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and makes it his longest-charting project ever.

Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ made an immediate impact upon its release, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart and selling 872,000 copies in its first week. The album spent six weeks on top of the chart, was the best-selling United States album in 2003, and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2004 Grammys. Get Rich is currently RIAA-certified as nine times Platinum.

As for its contents, both “In Da Club” and “21 Questions” earned the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The former is so impactful that the Power executive producer was invited to perform the record at this past year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper carried to the momentum of his debut LP to the 2005 film of the same name, which starred Terrence Howard, Joy Bryant, and Viola Davis.