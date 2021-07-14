50 Cent Wants To Mentor DaBaby: “I Lost Pop [Smoke] Before He Could Get It”

DaBaby‘s ascension to the upper echelon of rap has been accompanied with controversial moments, such as his involvement in the death of a Huntersville, N.C. man in 2018, as well as multiple instances in which he has been accused of assault. Now, the rapper, who admits his reputation for violence has closed him off from certain circles and opportunities, has sought the advice of 50 Cent, whose issues with gaining access to certain sectors of the rap and entertainment industries in light of his past are well documented.

On Tuesday (July 13), DaBaby, 29, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the G-Unit general, warning those who’ve been blackballing him that their efforts were the catalyst for his newfound connection with Fif. “Somebody I been studying for a MINUTE lended me a few hours of his time today,” the “Rockstar” rapper wrote in the caption of the photo. “Niggas so scared to let me in the room they fucked around & let me end up in the room w/ @50cent/ BIG MISTAKE! Beyond grateful for the game. Couldn’t have come from a better source. Now watch me put this shit to use.”

In response, 50 Cent, who worked on late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s chart-topping posthumous debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, commented on the post, voicing his disappointment in not being able to mentor the rising star prior to his death in February 2020. “I lost [Pop Smoke] before he could get it, This one already got it and he listen,” Fif wrote. “I’m a teach him all the mistakes i made, so he can be better than me. THIS IS HIP HOP!”