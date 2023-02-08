50 Cent Dismisses Jim Jones’ Claim That Dipset Started Mixtape Movement

50 Cent has never been known to withhold his opinion, especially when something is said about him or anything he is involved with. The 47-year-old called cap on Jim Jones’ assertion that it was Dipset, not G-Unit, who started the mixtape movement among rap groups.

Capo made the initial statement during a Monday (Feb. 6) interview on the FlipDaScript podcast. Naturally, the clip circulated on the internet and was picked up by thehiphopwolf Instagram account. The G-Unit leader found his way into the comments and said “he lying LOL” with clapping emojis and a close-eyed smiling emoji.

It is unclear what exactly Fif believes the “We Fly High” rapper is lying about though, as chronology is on The Diplomats’ side. Both crews released their first mixtapes in 2002, with Diplomats Volume 1 preceding G-Unit’s summer release 50 Cent Is The Future. Where 50 and his associates do have the edge is the number of releases, as they put out 33 mixtapes to Dipset’s 8.

The Harlem rapper was emphatic about distinguishing the difference between how each rap group went about their mixtapes. “Let’s get this right and I’m going to keep it all the way a buck,” Jones told QueenzFlip. “We started the mixtape movement, right? And it wasn’t a crew mixtape. We were making real albums and putting them out as mixtapes. G-Unit was doing replays of other people’s beats and making mixtapes.”

He continued, saying, “It was a big difference. We was using our mixtapes as albums to promote our real albums, and off those mixtapes, we were taking singles that the people started loving and started putting them on our real albums.”

Dipset’s last mixtape American Dream came out in 2015. G-Unit’s most recent mixtape was the DJ Whoo Kid-hosted The Lost Flash Drive, which was released in 2016.