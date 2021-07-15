50 Cent Disses Jeezy, Cosigns Rising Rap Star 42 Dugg

50 Cent has been on the campaign trail promoting his latest television project, the highly anticipated Starz drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which premieres on Sunday (July 18), but took time to send shots at Jeezy during a recent interview.

While speaking about his forthcoming BMF series with ThisIs50, Fif announced the project will be accompanied by a soundtrack featuring some of the hottest artists in the game, who, according to him, are excited to contribute given the cultural impact and relevance of BMF. “I got another record coming from off of the BMF soundtrack,” he reveals.

“‘BMF’ will have a whole musical soundtrack. It’s different, there’s so many people connected [to BMF], that story is connected culturally, so you’ll see more involvement from other artists,” explained the Queens native. However, while speaking on the song in question, which pairs rising star 42 Dugg with Jeezy, Fif says he’d rather do without Jeezy’s contribution and make the track a solo record instead. “I got 42 Dugg,” the mogul shares. “He already sent something, him and Jeezy on the record. I like it with 42 Dugg, though. He don’t really need Jeezy, you just need 42 Dugg. I’m trying to convince him to take that nigga off the record and just rock because his shit is hot. The other shit, we can do without that shit.”

This isn’t the first time 50 and Jeezy have locked horns. Earlier this year, Fif pegged Jeezy as “desperate” for participating in a Verzuz battle against Gucci Mane, who infamously murdered Jeezy’s associate Henry “Pookie Loc” Clark, at the height of their own beef in 2005. And in 2020, Jeezy fired shots at 50 on his song “Therapy For My Soul,” which included lyrics targeting Fif for his social media antics and alleged financial troubles. However, the move could also be tied to Jeezy’s strained relationship with BMF, with who he was closely affiliated during his rise as a rap star at the onset of his career.

Whatever the case, it appears that this beef has continued to brew and shows no signs of simmering anytime soon.