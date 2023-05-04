50 Cent And Fat Joe Accused Of Stealing Hit Songs From Independent Producer

50 Cent and Fat Joe have been accused of swiping two of the biggest hits of their careers from a producer’s 20-year-old song.

Music Business Worldwide reports David W. Smith has filed a suit against 50 and Joe claiming copyright infringement related to Fif’s 2005 single “Candy Shop” and Terror Squad’s 2004 song “Lean Back.” He is seeking a percentage of profits made from both songs, compensation for damages and legal fees, and claims the plaintiffs have made “made millions of dollars from their exploitation.”

According to the suit, which was filed on April 27, the Maryland-based producer claims that both songs contain elements poached from his song “WHACHACOM4?” which he released with rapper Moe Wet in 2003. However, an official copyright for the song was issued in April 2022, nearly 20 years after its creation and initial release.

Smith claims that musical notations and comparative images of waveforms of all three songs will help prove his case, which also lists “Lean Back” costar Remy Ma and producer Scott Storch, who is credited as the producer of both songs, as defendants.

The lawsuit names Interscope Records, Aftermath, Shady Records, TVT Music and 50 Cent Music LLC as co-owners of the “Candy Shop” copyright. Warner Chappell Music and Warner-Tamerlane, Remynisce Music, and Terror Squad Productions are listed the copyright co-owners for “Lean Back.”

Smith believes that Storch discovered “WHACHACOM4?” through a record pool based out of New York City which both boardsman are said to have been clients of during the period when Smith’s track was released. He also claims both he and Storch “received weekly communications as to the performance of releases on their respective labels.”

“Lean Back,” the single from Terror Squad’s sophomore album True Story, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It reigned for three consecutive weeks, making it the biggest hit of Fat Joe and Terror Squad’s career. “Candy Shop” was released in 2005 as the second single from 50 Cent’s The Massacre album, reached the summit of the Hot 100 chart, and earning multiplatinum status.