50 Cent Calls Method Man His Favorite Rapper Of Wu-Tang Clan

Method Man is talented in the booth and on the big screen. After nabbing his second NAACP Image Award, 50 Cent co-signed his abilities by calling him the No. 1 rapper of Wu-Tang Clan this past weekend.

“@methodmanofficial is no joke, he was always #1 in Wu Tang to me but he has transitioned into something that has to be celebrated,” the 47-year-old wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post after the Power actor won an NAACP Image Award. “This train won’t stop, shout out to @naacp for recognizing and the ZARS network.”

The Hempstead, N.Y. rapper was awarded the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for playing the role of Davis McLean in Power Book II: Ghost. The “Bring The Pain” artist joined the STARZ show in January 2020.

“3rd times the charm.. another win for the team,” the Wu-Tang Clan member commented on the G-Unit leader’s Instagram post before promoting the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, which will premiere on March 17.

Elsewhere in the 50 Cent cinematic universe, it has been revealed that Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz will join the cast of BMF for its third season. The recording artists are the latest celebrity cast members, joining previous actors such as Eminem, Serayah, Yung Miami, and Snoop Dogg.

The “In Da Club” rapper’s television work has been nonstop over the years and recently reached a new peak as he signed a development deal with Fox. Fif will help develop live-action and animated projects for the powerhouse network.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” the GRAMMY winner said in a statement.