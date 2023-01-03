50 Cent Reveals Plans To Release New Music In 2023

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.

50 Cent has revealed plans to release new music this year.

The 47-year-old shared the news while congratulating Eminem on being named the most popular artist on YouTube after the Detroit native’s music amassed over five billion views during 2022.

“Im gonna remind people i’m nice this year,” Fif captioned an Instagram post sharing a headline reporting his former CEO‘s big win. “New Music New Tv New movie let’s go! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The Queens native also reveled in his own success on YouTube last year, as he also ranked within the 10 most popular artists on the platform. His placement was even more impressive considering he only released two new songs during 2022, one being “Power Powder Respect” featuring Jeremih and Lil Durk, and the previously unreleased Eminem collab “Is This Love (’09).”

“I didn’t put nothing out in a while,” 50 shared in a separate post. “I would be mad if i was new and i wasn’t on the list. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

His 1.8 billion views were the tenth most out of all rap artists on YouTube and only fell behind Em, Doja Cat, Drake, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby, Future, Lil Nas X, Juice WRLD, and Nicki Minaj.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has spent the past few years putting music on the backburner while focusing on building his empire as an executive and entrepreneur. His hit Starz series Power has evolved into one of the most popular franchises on television, with multiple spinoffs greenlit for multiple seasons. He has also made strides in raising the visibility and profile of Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi, the two alcoholic beverage brands to which he’s affiliated.

50 released his last full-length musical project The Kanan Tape in 2015.