50 Cent Potentially Retiring From Music Following His Next Album

Having gone from Grammy Award-winning rapper to thriving entertainment mogul, 50 Cent has seamlessly merged his passions into one prosperous enterprise. The Queens native is currently promoting the newest installment in the Power universe, Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora, set to premiere on Sunday (Feb. 6) following the season two finale of Power Book II: Ghost.

In a recent interview on The Talk on Friday (Jan. 28), Fif provided an update regarding a cryptic Instagram post from Dec. 2021 in which he expressed his next album might be his last. “I probably think I’ll deliver another full length album and then the other things that I do will be connected to film and television in a different way,” he stated. “I’m cool; I’m having so much success on this area that I have opportunities to keep releasing music through projects that I’m putting out.” For example, his latest single, “Power Powder Respect” is the theme song for the fourth Power spinoff.

In the initial post from December, the 46-year-old wrote, “Smile my next album might be my last. I terrorized hip hop for 14 years, don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh. Nah I’m Top 10 dead or alive and i’m not done.”

Currently, Fif is co-producing Hip Hop Homicides, a television series for ALLBLK and WEtv that’ll explore the tragic endings of some of rap’s brightest stars, plus a scripted series titled Queen Nzinga and another series on STARZ based on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial. He also kicked off 2022 by having the top three TV shows in Black households with BMF, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. All three shows have been picked up for additional seasons.

The premiere date for the fifth and final Power spinoff, Power Book V: Influence, has yet to be announced. The rapper is also set to join Tyler, the Creator and Megan Thee Stallion as a headliner for UK’s Parklife Festival in June.

Watch 50 Cent discuss his potential retirement from music below.