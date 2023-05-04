50 Cent Announces The Final Lap Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of ‘Get Rich Or Die Trying”

50 Cent is preparing to hit the road this summer with his upcoming The Final Lap Tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

The Queens rhymer took to Instagram Thursday to announce the trek, deleting all of his previous posts from the social media page to highlight the tour set to hit the U.S. and Europe.

“You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!,” the television exec revealed.

“I’m hittin’ the globe on this one, making stops across North America and Europe including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Amsterdam, Oslo, Paris, and many more. Additional markets and special guests to be announced soon.”

50 Cent has hinted at getting back to music in recent months, as the hustler took a few years off the mic to build his brand as a television mogul with shows like Power, BMF, Raising Kanan and docuseries Hip-Hop Homicides. He’s so committed to his Hollywood goals, that the New Yorker dropped major cash on an elaborate production studio.

“Well, would you look-ah here, 985,000 square feet,” said the MC proudly while showing off the large property on social media. “Can you say, g-g-g-g-g-G-Unit Studios?”

Even so, the boss is done dealing with his once television home, STARZ, recently admitting that he regrets giving the cable network so many hit shows.

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American, and Latina households and i hate that i did them with the wrong people,” 50 tweeted while sharing a photo of himself holding a cigar. “I’m not doing any BMF spin offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.”