50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has mastered the true art of creating multiple streams of revenue for himself. The multifaceted mogul has not only created some of the biggest TV series‘ that cable has seen, he’s also had success in the spirits market, fashion realm and of course, the music industry.

However, 50 has revealed on Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he would’ve traded being in the spotlight with fellow G-Unit brethren Tony Yayo, so that he could have “did all of the business.”

“My solo album took off so big that I just brought them with me, so it was clear that it was me creating opportunity for everybody else in the crew, but we was all together,” Fif told Big Boy. “I wish it would have been Yayo, because then I coulda did all of the business. If he woulda did what 50 Cent did, then I would have been running the whole thing.”

Watch 50 Cent talk about trading being in the spotlight with Tony Yayo above.

The Queens, NY rapper has shown time and time again that he doesn’t mind facilitating from behind the scenes.

Besides being the mastermind behind various TV projects like Hip-Hop Homicides, the Power series and BMF, Jackson also executive produced the late rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous 2020 album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Speaking to his inspiration to EP an album for another artist, whom he saw much of himself in, 50 told Billboard, “When I met [Pop Smoke], I told him, it was time to do my records over. Those [first two albums of mine] are [from] ’03 and ’05. If there’s something that struck a chord in you and it’s dope, the new artist is supposed to use that or make their version of it.”

Pop put his own spin on the 47-year-old’s early ’00’s tracks, “Many Men” and “Got It On Me” with his 2020 synonymous track “Got It On Me.”

For all of 50’s strides in entertainment — in front of and behind the camera — he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020 where Tony Yayo, Dr. Dre and Eminem all joined him in celebration.