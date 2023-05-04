6ix9ine Claims Hip-Hop Culture Gatekeeps From Spanish Rappers: “It’s Our Culture Too”

6ix9ine — who has been widely ousted from Hip-Hop — has now claimed that the 50-year-old genre gatekeeps from Latin rappers.

In a video posted on Tuesday (May 2), the Mexican-Puerto Rican spitter claimed that Spanish rappers are not welcomed to make the same music that Black rappers make — only to have to “bully” their way into the industry.

“You know how many Spanish ni**as is born and raised in Brooklyn, Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens, Staten Island — the whole New York City?” the “FEFE” rapper began. “What y’all trying to say? Spanish ni**as can’t eat? So when you Spanish, you can only make reggaeton? You can only make Spanish music? It’s our culture too, ni**a. F**k is you talking about?”

6ix9ine claims Hip Hop hates on Spanish rappers: "It’s our culture too, n-gga"https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/KhRKNvqHba — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 3, 2023

Seemingly talking about Bronx rapstress Cardi B, he added, “Just think about it: name one Spanish rapper other than me and shawty that could enter the top 10 on Billboard. Name them, I can’t even name Spanish rappers. Y’all don’t let ni**as eat.”

“Y’all just mad ’cause I could enter a whole different demographic in the Spanish market. I dominated the English [market], now I’ma dominate the Spanish.”

As expected, DJ Akademiks’ reposted 69’s rant on his Instagram, to which the once rainbow-haired outcast commented, “If u a Spanish/Latin/Hispanic kid anywhere in America, just based off these comments just know you can’t make it in rap. They won’t give you a chance, you got to take it.”

He advised aspiring Spanish rappers to “Bully your way.” He added, “I’m from New York black and Hispanics grow up together same lingo same story why they can’t rap and make it too. We not forced to sing in Spanish because we Hispanic.”

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, recently hinted that he plans to focus on making Spanish music going forward. Over the past weeks, he’s dropped the singles “WAPAE,” “Y Ahora,” and “Bori,” in which the latter has a music video showing alleged footage of him in the hospital after being attacked at a gym.

Watch 69’s rant above caught by HipHopDX, and video for “Bori” below.