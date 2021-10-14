6lack Launches Mental Health Campaign To Help BIPOC Communities

Following World Mental Health Day, 6LACK announced that he’s partnering with Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA) and global therapy service BetterHelp in an effort for communities of color to gain better access to mental health resources and destigmatize mental health conversations.

In the PSA, the East Atlanta Love Letter singer states, “This year took a toll on all of us. Mentally, it was rough and it’s not always easy getting the support we deserve. 1 in 3 Black adults who need mental health care don’t receive it. We need to change the system.”

Not only will he feature his new brand partners on his exclusive 6LACKBOX platform, but he and BetterHelp will donate six months’ worth of therapy to 50 BIPOC students in MHALA’s Transition-age Youth (TAY) Program. The TAY Program helps young adults ages 18-25—most of whom have aged out of foster care—with mental health needs and emotional disturbances, and who are homeless or nearly homeless, to fully integrate into society. It has also helped youth navigate the rough waters of adulthood amidst a global pandemic, often without parental figures for guidance.

6LACK told Billboard, “The past few years have been especially tough for black people, specifically when it comes to mental health. I’m lucky enough to have access to mental health resources, and a support system of friends and family, but recognize that not everyone is that fortunate. I wanted to do my part to help create a support system for others to start their mental health journey and that’s why I’ve partnered with MHALA & BetterHelp to help destigmatize the conversation and provide resources to those who need it most- our youth.”

Known for sharing his own mental health journey, the 29-year-old continued, “I’ve always done check-ins with myself to see how I feel about myself, life, and the things around me. I will say it wasn’t until recent, that I actually learned the importance of getting to the source of the things that don’t make me feel great. I want to share my experiences and talk about the resources/things that helped me, in order to spark people to do the same for themselves. Sometimes support is all you need to take the first step, so I want my first step to encourage someone else’s first step.”

