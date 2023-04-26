6LACK Announces Since I Have A Lover World Tour

In support of his critically-acclaimed third studio album, 6LACK is gearing up to embark on a world tour later this year.

The Since I Have A Lover world tour, produced by Live Nation, will touch 42 cities including Los Angeles, New York City, Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto, Paris, London, Amsterdam, and more, starting this October and wrapping in February 2024. For select dates, he will be joined by Mereba, Spinall, Sadboi, and other assorted special guests.

“5 years later & my most favorite part of the journey, so far,” 6LACK wrote on Instagram when formally announcing the tour. “Haven’t been on the road since 2019, so this one covers all 3 seasons (‘FREE 6LACK’, [‘East Atlanta Love Letter‘] & [‘Since I Have A Lover’]), with plenty of intermissions in between. can’t wait to tell the full story & show everything we learned since the last time. even more excited to welcome the new-comers.”

Artist presale goes live on Wednesday (April 26) until Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. local time. General onsale commences on Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. local time. VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a meet & greet with 6LACK, exclusive merch, early entry & such, will also be available for purchase.

VIBE described Since I Have A Lover as an offering detailing 6LACK’s different perspective on romance and his encompassing journey in the world. “Staying true to his penchant for moody music and colorful lyricism, SIHAL delivers what fans love about [6LACK’s] music—honesty, intimacy, and something to cruise to.”

Check out the full SINCE I HAVE A LOVER TOUR dates below.



October 1, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds **

October 4, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum **

October 5, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater **

October 7, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic **

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

October 12, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA **

October 13, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **

October 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex **

October 17, 2023 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) **

October 19, 2023 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

October 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

October 22, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

October 25, 2023 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

October 26, 2023 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *

October 31, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

November 1, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

November 2, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

November 5, 2023 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

November 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner *

November 8, 2023 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

November 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

November 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

November 13, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

November 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

November 18, 2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

November 19, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

November 21, 2023 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *

November 22, 2023 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

November 24, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

February 12, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre #

February 14, 2024 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow #

February 15, 2024 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo #

February 17, 2024 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

February 18, 2024 – London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo #

February 20, 2024 – Paris, France @ Bataclan #

February 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall #

February 22, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique #

February 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg #

February 27, 2024 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #

February 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio #

March 1, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns #

March 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall #

Shows supported by special guest *

Show dates supported by Mereba **

Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi #