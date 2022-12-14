Skip to main content
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops Posthumous PnB Rock Collaboration

"Needed That" was released as a bonus track on the deluxe version of his new album, Me vs. Myself.

PnB Rock and A Boogie posing together
A Boogie and PNB Rock attend Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium on June 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is paying homage to his late friend PnB Rock with a newly released posthumous track, “Needed That.” The track was released as a part of the deluxe version of the Atlantic artist’s latest album, Me vs. Myself,  which hit the streets on Monday (Dec. 12). 

The track finds the pair half-singing/half-rapping about their woes with a failed relationship, over woozy trap-flavored production. A Boogie and Rock attacked the chorus together, taking turns detailing their recent bouts with heartbreak. 

“Finally got my heart broke, yeah, I needed that/ Took a little while to get the pieces back,” they rap. “Went and f**ked a rapper, couldn’t believe in that.”

“Stabbed me in my back, you had me bleedin’ bad/ Did it to myself, I guess it’s all my fault/ ‘Cause I was out here cheatin’ when you played your part/ I know I’m the reason that you act like that/ But shawty, you won’t get a ni**a back like that.”

Split Image Of Mount Westmore Album Cover, Me vs. Myself Album Cover, Paint the City (Gangsta Grillz) Album Cover
During an interview with Zane Lowe, Boogie spoke about deciding to release the posthumous track and what went into creating it all. 

The Bronx native also elaborated on “Needed That,” saying that he typically doesn’t like to release music from fallen artists, which is why he had to separate it from his original album release. 

“When it comes to PnB Rock too, that was a big one right there,” A Boogie told Lowe. “That was the end of my album. I didn’t expect that right there. I had to put him on the album at the same time as not making it.”

“I don’t like to do that when it comes to people passing away, putting their music [out]. It feels like a weird tension towards that. And I don’t like that at all so I separated his song from my album, and I’m dropping it solo as a deluxe.” 

Listen to the track below.

ad