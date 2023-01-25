Aaliyah Fans Petition To Get Late Singer Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The late Aaliyah continues to be a ubiquitous figure within music, despite passing away over 20 years ago. Her fans are now pushing for the “Rock The Boat” singer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

A petition is going around to get the late RNB Icon Aaliyah inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 7,500 signatures needed. I just signed she deserves this recognition & honor as her music continues to break records and touch lives. 20 years later. Link ??#Aaliyah4RockHall pic.twitter.com/17zpfUz2c0 — DJ Jay Erica (@DJJAYERICA) January 24, 2023

A Change.org petition surfaced online, and as of Wednesday (Jan. 25) afternoon, it has received over 6900 signatures. The petition’s creator, Albert Tsibu, makes his case for her worthiness in its description.

“More than 20 years after her tragic death, Aaliyah’s presence and influence is still being felt throughout the world of music, fashion, film and pop culture,” Tsibu wrote. “As Aaliyah once stated in her 2001 episode of MTV Diary, she wanted to be remembered as a full-on entertainer and someone who did it all; which is exactly what she did within her 7-year career.”

Tsibu also specifically mentioned big acts of today who revered the late superstar and were directly influenced by her music.

“Aaliyah broke barriers, ground & records within her music and still continues to influence many acts within the R&B, pop & hip hop landscape. Everyone from Beyoncé, Rihanna & Drake to Normani, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd among many other popular artists whom all have credited Aaliyah as a source of inspiration to their music and careers.”

He also listed some of her achievements, namely her three studio albums Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, One In A Million, and Aaliyah all reaching multi-platinum status. Tsibu believes that Aaliyah’s fanbase helped bring to life many of her previous recognitions, thus they should mobilize for this high honor as well.

“Many of Aaliyah’s posthumous tributes and accolades over the years have come to fruition due to our hard work, diligence and patience. Aaliyah being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would not only be fitting for a musical legend but well-deserved for someone who is still influencing a new generation of artists and musicians with her innovative body of work that stands the test of time.”

If successful, Aaliyah would join the ranks of recent inductees Eminem, Lionel Richie, and Dolly Parton, plus Jay-Z, The Jackson 5, Ray Charles, and many more legends. Her posthumous album Unstoppable was slated for release in January 2022, but did not end up coming out. The project was also criticized for its heavy male presence.