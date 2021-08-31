Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ Climbs To No. 1, Decades After Its Original Release

After its 1996 debut, Aaliyah’s revolutionary sophomore LP, One In A Million, is now a chart-topping success. The double-platinum Timbaland and Missy Elliott-produced masterpiece is the No. 1 Catalog Album and No. 1 Digital Album. It also peaked at No. 2 on Top R&B Albums and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10.

During its original release, the album debuted at No. 20 on the chart and sold 40,500 copies within its first week. It peaked at No. 18 and spent 68 weeks on the chart.

One In A Million was released on digital streaming platforms on its 25-year anniversary via Blackground Records’ new partnership with EMPIRE and includes fan favorites like “Hot Like Fire,” “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “4 Page Letter,” “Got To Give It Up (feat. Slick Rick),” “The One I Gave My Heart To,” and of course, the title track, “One In A Million.”

Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson and Blackground Records shocked fans when they announced that the late singer’s entire discography plus albums from Toni Braxton, Tank, JoJo, and more that were previously archived will be available on all streaming platforms by October.

The label celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing, “For the first time ever, 25 years after its release, Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ made the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Chart this week! Thank you to all of Aaliyah’s fans, both old and new, for the support.”

Prior to this monumental news, only Aaliyah’s debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number was available to stream. Blackground has also released exclusive merchandise and Aaliyah’s discography can also be purchased on vinyl, CD, and cassette.