A$AP Ferg Inks Management Deal With Roc Nation

A$AP Ferg’s streak of major moves continues with the announcement that the rapper has officially inked a management deal with Roc Nation, a partnership that could potentially build on his status as one of the hottest young stars in Hip-Hop. Ferg spoke on his new deal, under which he’ll be working with Jay-Z, one of the Harlem native’s biggest influences as an artist and entrepreneur.

“It has always been a dream to work with Jay-Z,” the “Plain Jane” creator explained to Variety. “For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his diverse range of business ventures but especially with companies like Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation. His ability to build brands and create teams alongside leaders like Jay Brown is unmatched, and it feels good to be officially a part of the family.”

Despite reports of dissension within the A$AP Mob as recently as last year, Ferg will remain signed to A$AP Worldwide, Polo Grounds Music, and RCA Records, but will be going simply by “Ferg” for releases outside of the A$AP umbrella.

“Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob,” Roc Nation noted in a statement. “Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg.” In celebration of the announcement, Ferg released a visual of himself at the Roc Nation office, which includes a snippet of “Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies” from his Floor Seats EP. A$AP Ferg is also debuting a new single produced by the Neptunes, which is set to drop next Friday (Oct. 29).