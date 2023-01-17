A$AP Rocky Honors Debut Album ‘Long. Live. A$AP’ With “Angels Pt. 2” Music Video

On Sunday (Jan. 15), A$AP Rocky unleashed visuals for the sequel to his 2013 single “Angels,” in celebration of 10 years since his debut album‘s release.

A$AP Rocky’s critically-acclaimed LP Long.Live.A$AP boasted the original single, which served as an introduction to the Harlemite who grew up around violence and drug-trafficking. In the song, he had no shame in detailing his childhood and his own hustle before the fame — much of which consisted of selling drugs as a teenager. He even mentions how he had dealers under him who he refers to as his “angels.”

Screenshot Youtube “Angels”

In the commemorative visual for “Angels Pt. 2,” Rocky includes scenes from the original video with some new shots including A$AP Mob members A$AP Ferg and the late-A$AP Yams, who dons a halo.

Without changing the lyrics, the now father-of-one speaks on how he started a lot of what we see in Hip-Hop today — as far as rappers wearing “rips in their jeans,” and “mobbin” with the crew.

He raps: “Ni**as Got Rips In They Jeans, Man, I Started That/ Hood By Air, Man, I Started That/ Ni**as Claim They The God Of Black/ Well Your Name Is Purple, I’m The God Of That/ Gave You My Back, Ni**a, Pardon That/ F**k That Sh*t, I Brought Mobbin’ Back.”

Youtube Screenshot “Angels Pt. 2”

The AWGE-directed visual travels through the streets of New York as bikers pop wheelies, to Rocky and a young lady riding around the “City of Angels” in a vintage Mercedes Benz convertible.

Long.Live.A$AP went double-Platinum following its No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart.

Check out A$AP Rocky’s “Angels Pt. 2” visual above.