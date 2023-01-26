Skip to main content
Ab-Soul Calls On LeBron James To A&R His Next Album

King James previously A&R'd 2 Chainz's 2019 album 'Rap Or Go To The League.'

Ab-Soul performing at Coachella, wearing a light blue denim vest, green shirt, shades and fitted hat. ; LeBron James playing against the Portland Trailblazers, wearing the white Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
Ab-Soul and LeBron James Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella ; Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Ab-Soul is already thinking about his next album, just one month removed from his latest effort HERBERT. The 35-year-old has called on none other than LeBron James to A&R his forthcoming project.

The two met up at Crypto.com arena on Wednesday evening (Jan. 25) after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 113-104. The TDE rapper posted a video to Instagram which shows him asking the four-time NBA MVP if he would be willing to play an executive role on his next album.

“You really the right of passage,” the Los Angeles rapper said. “Top [Dawg] told me to ask you if you would A&R the next album.” Without taking a mere second to think, King James replied “Yeah, I can do that.”

The two also discussed how they already shared a bond in the form of Calmatic. The filmmaker was responsible for directing the recently-released House Party reboot, which Bron stars in, but several years prior to that, he shot videos for Soulo and his fellow TDE member Kendrick Lamar.

LeBron James playing against the Portland Trail Blazers, wearing the white Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
Related Story

LeBron James Becomes First Player To Score 40 Points Against Every NBA Team

The four-time NBA champion was pleasantly surprised at the fact before praising HERBERT and blessing Ab-Soul with the sneakers he’d worn in the game that evening.

LeBron is a well-known, vocal Hip-Hop fan and has not been shy about his love for Soul’s latest body of work.

“Ab-Herbert-Soul is so COLD MAN!!!!!!” the Lakers superstar tweeted back in December 2022 with multiple fire emojis. He even recently shared an Instagram story rapping along to “Message In A Bottle” from the album while getting a haircut.

Collaborating with Ab-Soul would mark LeBron’s second stint as an A&R, making his executive producer debut alongside 2 Chainz for his 2019 LP Rap Or Go To The League. The internet regularly circulates videos from their in-studio documentary, where the 38-year-old presents the idea of doing a deluxe album to the Atlanta rapper, to which he appears mind blown at a concept that is far from novel.

Time will tell when Ab-Soul unleashes his next album, especially having taken a six-year break between HERBERT and its predecessor Do What Thou Wilt. What can be said is that the project will certainly have the notable Lebron James stamp.

