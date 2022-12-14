Ab-Soul Raps Over Classic Tupac and Biggie Beats On LA Leakers Freestyle

Rapper Ab-Soul (R) attends Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater at the SVA Theater on September 16, 2014 in New York City.

Ab-Soul rhymes over classic tracks from Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. during his appearance on LA Leakers, dropping his first freestyle on the platform of his career.

“I still can’t believe I ain’t been here yet,” the Cali native expresses, adding “I really think y’all hiding the footage” before diving into his rhyme spill. First dropping bars atop Tupac’s 1996 release “Hit Em Up,” Soulo plays off the late legends opening bars while noting his label, TDE’s, influence on creating unity among gang members in L.A.

“First off, love your bi** and the clique you claim/Top Dawg, we the squad running everything/They will never understand what we did for this shit/The real lyricists that unified the Bloods and the Crips,” he raps, later shouting out slain rap star Nipsey Hussle and former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie.

Other topics addressed are his confidence in spite of his absence from many Top 5 lists, and his relationship with Kendrick Lamar, who recently left Top Dawg Entertainment after fulfilling his contractual obligations. “We the mafia of the west, I know K.Dot left/That’s still my partner-in-crime, respect the family ties,” he says while voicing his solidarity with his longtime collaborator and former labelmate.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 31: Recording artist Ab-Soul performs on the Dylan Stage during day 2 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

After a short pause, the DJ switches the beat to Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya” instrumental, with Ab-Soul intensifying his rhyme spree even further. “Marvel at my madness, my method fantastic/One hand full of dead men, other hand on a bad bi**h,” he spouts, dedicating a portion of his verse to tackle issues within the LQBTQ community, law enforcement and society as a whole.

The Longterm Mentality rapper’s visit with the LA Leakers comes days prior to the release of Herbert, his long-awaited follow-up to his 2016 effort Do What Thou Wilt. and his first full-length release in over six years. Slated to drop on Friday (Dec. 16), Herbert will include guest appearances from Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. Production on the album will be scored by Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and more.

Watch Ab-Soul’s LA Leakers freestyle below.