Ab-Soul Announces 17-City The Intelligent Movement Tour This Summer

Ab-Soul has announced The Intelligent Movement Tour in support of is latest project HERBERT. The North American slew of shows will kick off on June 2 before concluding in Boston on June 30.

Soulo will reconnect with his fans in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and New York — after one stop in Canada.

On Wednesday (April 5), the TDE MC revealed the music news on his Instagram with a graphic showing the 17-city trek.

The Intelligent Movement Tour will be Ab’s first stint since 2017’s “YMF” tour with UK rapper Little Simz — named after the last track on his fourth studio-album Do What Thou Wilt.

Just last month the “No Report Card” spitter mentioned going on tour as well as dropping a deluxe version of his current album Herbert. He also teased a follow up album to the latter, to which he wants A&R assistance from NBA living-legend LeBron James.

Back in January, Ab and LeBron met at a Los Angeles Lakers versus San Antonio Spurs game, where the California rapper asked the Lakers MVP to have an executive role on his next LP.

“You really the right of passage,” the 36-year-old rapper said following an embracing hug. “Top [Dawg] told me to ask you if you would A&R the next album.”

LeBron responded, “Yeah, I can do that.”

The four-time NBA champion then blessed Ab-Soul with the kicks he’d worn during his winning game that evening. See below.

LeBron has been a proud Ab-Soul fan for some time now. Back in December, Bronny tweeted out, “Ab-Herbert-Soul is so COLD MAN!!!!!!” and recently rapped the lyrics to “Message In A Bottle” on his Instagram story.

The baller has become a trusted ear in Hip-Hop over the years, as he’s played A&R for 2 Chainz on his 2019 album Rap Or Go To The League and co-signed rising talent like New York’s Connie Diiamond.

As for now, Ab hasn’t unveiled any more info on the next album or if James will actually A&R it, but in the meantime, tickets for Ab-Soul’s The Intelligent Movement tour are available here.