Ab-Soul Announces 17-City The Intelligent Movement Tour This Summer

The North American trek will hit major cities including Detroit, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York and more.

Rapper Ab-Soul
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ab-Soul has announced The Intelligent Movement Tour in support of is latest project HERBERT. The North American slew of shows will kick off on June 2 before concluding in Boston on June 30.

Soulo will reconnect with his fans in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and New York — after one stop in Canada.

On Wednesday (April 5), the TDE MC revealed the music news on his Instagram with a graphic showing the 17-city trek.

The Intelligent Movement Tour will be Ab’s first stint since 2017’s “YMF” tour with UK rapper Little Simz — named after the last track on his fourth studio-album Do What Thou Wilt.

Just last month the “No Report Card” spitter mentioned going on tour as well as dropping a deluxe version of his current album Herbert. He also teased a follow up album to the latter, to which he wants A&R assistance from NBA living-legend LeBron James

Back in January, Ab and LeBron met at a Los Angeles Lakers versus San Antonio Spurs game, where the California rapper asked the Lakers MVP to have an executive role on his next LP. 

Ab-Soul performing at Coachella, wearing a light blue denim vest, green shirt, shades and fitted hat. ; LeBron James playing against the Portland Trailblazers, wearing the white Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
“You really the right of passage,” the 36-year-old rapper said following an embracing hug. “Top [Dawg] told me to ask you if you would A&R the next album.”

LeBron responded, “Yeah, I can do that.”

The four-time NBA champion then blessed Ab-Soul with the kicks he’d worn during his winning game that evening. See below.

LeBron has been a proud Ab-Soul fan for some time now. Back in December, Bronny tweeted out, “Ab-Herbert-Soul is so COLD MAN!!!!!!” and recently rapped the lyrics to “Message In A Bottle” on his Instagram story.

The baller has become a trusted ear in Hip-Hop over the years, as he’s played A&R for 2 Chainz on his 2019 album Rap Or Go To The League and co-signed rising talent like New York’s Connie Diiamond.

As for now, Ab hasn’t unveiled any more info on the next album or if James will actually A&R it, but in the meantime, tickets for Ab-Soul’s The Intelligent Movement tour are available here.

