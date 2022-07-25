Adele Unveils Rescheduled Dates For Vegas Residency

After her Las Vegas residency’s abrupt cancellation, Weekends With Adele is back on.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele began in a statement shared on Monday (July 27).

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you.”

Weekends With Adele, set to take place at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, will begin on November 18 and run until March 25, 2023. The 24 initial show dates have been rescheduled, with eight new show dates added to her residency run.

A limited number of tickets will be available for those who missed the chance to grab tickets to the previously sold-out affair during its first go-round. However, priority will be granted to fans who had tickets for the original show dates or have registered/waitlisted for Verified Fan Presale. Eligible participants will receive their invite via email from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3.

Watch the video for “Easy On Me,” the lead single from her long-awaited album, 30, below.