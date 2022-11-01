Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed.

The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.

“I’m much better and ready to get back on my s**t! It’s time to get the f**k up pop!!,” he added. “We got S**t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f**kin hospital!! We need u big homie!!”

A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS! https://t.co/2xxJ2jHUd1 pic.twitter.com/J910PBzZRU — Al B. Sure! (@OfficialAlBSure) October 31, 2022

Al B Sure! took to his social media accounts to thank his fans and friends.

For months, the acclaimed producer and radio host has been sharing tidbits on social media regarding his medical issues and even shared he was preparing for surgery back in July. However, he did not provide specific details on what he’s been dealing with.

The following month, he wrote in a cryptic post, “Waking up daily to monitors, wires and machines keeping you stable is a new experience. I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the #Nurses #RN’s & #Doctors that are are on the #frontline and there around the clock making certain that all is well.”