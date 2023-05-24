Alabama Barker Defends Rap Video: “I’ve Been Influenced By Rap My Entire Upbringing”

Alabama Barker, daughter of Blink 182’s Travis Barker, is defending herself against backlash received after she showed off her rap skills to the cutthroat internet.

Last week, the 17-year-old released a video to TikTok where she rapped about how she wants to be treated and the designer she deserves.

In the viral clip she raps, “But listen who the f**k y’all talking to / I’m Alabama, get to know me, I might spaz on you / Treat me like your momma, drip me out in some designer/Ice me out like boy, I’m wildin’ / You know the type of energy, don’t treat me like it’s 10 to me / You better not be textin’, treat your exes like your enemies/ You know you got me, I’m ridin’ ’round in shotty / you right beside me, you feelin’ all up on me.”

After the video made its rounds, she found herself defending something that she loves to do and has “been influenced by [her] entire upbringing.” In a since-deleted video, she said, “I’m tired of people saying I don’t know anything about rap music, I wasn’t raised around rap music, I wasn’t anything. So, let’s take a little field day into my life because you guys know it so well.”

In a series of photos proving her point, Alabama posted flicks of her and Nicki Minaj, and spoke on Rick Ross and Lil Wayne working with her dad. “So, the first thing that I’m going to point out is this tour. This tour was when I was about 5 years old,” recalled Alabama of Blink 182 touring with Lil Wayne. “[I was] 5 years old watching her set every day. I knew every lyric.”

She then showed a photo of a cover art for the collaborative single, “Gimme Brain” by Travis, Wayne and Rick Ross. She added that the 2019 single was one she knew by heart, and that her photos just further prove that she grew up around the genre.

“I went to Rihanna’s music video when she shot the ‘Umbrella’ song, I believe — or one of her songs,” she added with a photo of her and Rihanna posing. “So, another song I loved.” Her dad Travis actually hopped on the remix to the 2017 smash.

Alabama Barker and Rihanna. Lester Cohen/Getty

Travis Barker is no stranger to rap music, as he’s worked with a plethora of artists including rappers Kid Ink, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga and more.

“This is us at dinner with Asap Ferg and my dad,” she said of a photo with Travis and the Harlem rapper. “I was also a huge fan of his music, and I knew every lyric to half of his songs.” Alabama also has celebrated many birthdays with live performances from DRAM, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd and more over the years.

“Since I could walk, I was in the music industry. I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything,” Alabama further explained. “So, for the people that say, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know anything about rap music. She didn’t grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?’ I’ve been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock.”

“I know I am privileged, and I’m beyond grateful for that and blessed,” she continued. “It’s not OK for people to make fun of or disrespect any culture at all. So, if me being a rapper bugs you, then you can just keep moving and stop commenting.”

Take a look at the video of Alabama rapping below.