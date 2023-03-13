Alex Vaughn Announces ‘The Hurtbook’ Remix EP With Ari Lennox, Muni Long, And Summer Walker

This week in new music belongs to LVRN’s budding star, Alex Vaughn.

The relatable, soul-stirring songbird is set to release the long-awaited remixed set to her debut project, The Hurtbook. The three-track EP titled The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack includes features from Muni Long, Ari Lennox, and Summer Walker.

Each day throughout this week, a new single will arrive. On Tuesday (March 14) comes Vaughn and Long’s “IYKYK,” followed by her and Lennox’s “Demon Time” on Wednesday (March 15), and then, her and Walker’s “So Be It” on Thursday (March 16). The full EP will be available on Friday (March 17).

According to a statement, “the new body of work will house a collection of anthems rooted in sisterhood, bold authenticity and radical self-love. The Hurtbook: Homegirl Pack will brilliantly showcase Alex’s ability to reach listeners with insatiable music that is both effervescent and deeply universal – all while Alex breathes new life into R&B—proving why today’s most groundbreaking artists are championing this young talent.”

Vaughn is currently supporting Dreamville’s First Lady on her age/sex/location tour, set to conclude domestically later this month. She’s been teasing “IYKYK” for quite some time and while on the road singing, “I got too many problems to let a n***a give me/If you know you know you know/what you think you do you don’t…”

been teasing this song during my set and the response has been crazy every time. “IYKYK” w my good sis @munilong ? pic.twitter.com/sx8l6LFhne — ALEX VAUGHN (@alexvaughn) March 2, 2023

The DMV native was additionally named one of Spotify’s R&B Artists To Watch and The Hurtbook was named one of VIBE’s Best R&B Albums of 2022. Described as “her most emotionally rich and impactful project yet,” the album overall is “the perfect soundtrack to healing the deep, scornful heartbreak” with high replay value.