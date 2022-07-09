Alicia Keys Earns New RIAA Certification For “City Of Gods”

Earlier this year, piano slayer and producer Alicia Keys joined Kanye West and Fivio Foriegn for the latest New York anthem “City of Gods.” Now the singer-songwriter has earned an RIAA Gold certification for their single. This is the latest certification for Keys after she collected over a dozen RIAA awards (platinum and gold) in 2020 for her ensemble of exceptional albums and songs.

The single entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 46, making appearances on both Foreign’s debut album, B.I.B.L.E., and West’s Donda 2. Keys even made the smash her very own when she performed a softer piano rendition titled, “City of Gods (Part II).” She complimented her raw talent with a video directed by Sylvia Zachary and Sing Lee. Part II serves as her first release under AK Worldwide, her umbrella company that focuses on her non-musical and philanthropic projects.

Prior to her exiting RCA records, Keys dropped the double album, KEYS, her last project under the flagship label of Sony Music Entertainment. The album brought along Pusha T, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Lucky Daye and Khalid.

Alicia Keys is currently on her The Alicia + Keys World Tour hitting some of the biggest international locations like London, Milan and Paris, before heading back to the States with major cities Atlantic City, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more.

The tour includes blossoming artists Pink Sweat$, Mereba, Louis and the Yakuza, JP Saxe, D Smoke, Natalie Hemby, Ayliva and Belen Aguilera on specific dates. You can view her tour dates here.

Congratulations to Alicia! Revisit the “City of Gods” music video below.