Alicia Keys Rereleases Entire Discography In Spatial Audio For Apple Music

Alicia Keys’ entire discography has been rereleased in Spatial Audio on Apple Music. To celebrate the moment, Keys hosted an intimate listening session featuring select tracks from her discography.

“The exciting part is that we were really able to reimagine the whole thing from beginning to end,” Keys shared during her opening remarks on Wednesday night (April 26). “…We went in and took every single file, every single sound, every single part of each song and really create it for this Spatial experience, so it’s not in any way generic. And as the producer and arranger of my music, it’s really important that you’re able to hear all the parts that we intended you to hear in a way that you’ve never been able to hear them before. Definitely in a way that I’ve also never heard them before because this is so unique and a new way to experience it.”

Kyle Cordova

During the playback, attendees heard a mix of B-sides and hit records like “Brand New Me” from Girl On Fire, “Unthinkable” from The Element Of Freedom, “Wake Up” from The Diary Of Alicia Keys, “No One” from As I Am, “Sure Looks Good To Me” also from As I Am, and the enchanting preview of “If I Ain’t Got You,” reimagined for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Ahead of the latter’s 20th anniversary, the new version includes composition from a 70-piece orchestra, comprised entirely of women of color. After listening, Keys shared, “This is the first time that I’m hearing it in Spatial as well, so we all just caught the same spirit. I can’t wait for you to see these women and see the visual […] It was really, really amazing. Everything means nothing, if I ain’t got you and that’s truly how I feel. I really mean it.”

The new “If I Ain’t Got You” will be available on Thursday, May 4 with the video to follow on Monday, May 8. Keys will hit the road yet again in June for the KEYS TO THE SUMMER Tour which will feature an all new, 360-degree immersive concert experience.